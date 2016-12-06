There is no custom code to display.

Rock News

Judas Priest Announce Turbo 30th Anniversary Edition

  Judas Priest will mark the 30th anniversary of their 10th album Turbo with a remastered version. Released in 1986, the record featured nine tracks, including the classic Turbo Lover. It'll now be reissued on 3CD and 180g vinyl on February 3, 2017, under the Turbo 30 label. Click here for more on the remastered version of Turbo.

Bruce Springsteen's 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air For Sale On EBay

  Bruce Springsteen's first car is up for sale at online auction site Ebay. The seller has set a reserve price of $125,100 on the 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, which The Boss bought for $2000 in 1975. According to the seller, Springsteen wrote a number of his biggest hits while he owned the car and he

How Metallica Tapped Black Sabbath For Hardwired

  Robert Trujillo has explained how Black Sabbath influenced his work on latest Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. It's only his second studio outing with the band, even though he's been a member since 2003 – but he says that he and producer Greg Fidelman had a very clear idea of what they wanted to

Listening To AC/DC Can Make Men Lose At Board Games

  A new study shows men playing Operation became more distracted and made more mistakes when listening to AC/DC than when they listened to classical music. LOL! Who has time to come up with this crap? Click here if you want to read more.

Remembering Greg Lake

  A writer reflects on his March, 2016 interview with Greg Lake, discussing the death of Keith Emerson. "He readily acknowledged some of the difficulties that the pair had encountered along the path of what had been a remarkable, and remarkably successful, career together. There had been differences, but there had also been camaraderie that

Joe Bonamassa Hits Bouncer On The Head With His Guitar

  Joe Bonamassa took action against an overzealous bouncer at his recent gig in Tulsa – prodding him on the head with his guitar. Get details here on the incident and read what Joe had to say about it.

