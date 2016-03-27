 

Rock News

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers & Ann Wilson Announce The Stars Align Tour

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Heart’s Ann Wilson have announced a North American summer tour. They’ll play a total on 19 dates on the Stars Align Tour, kicking off in West Valley City on July 18 and wrapping up in Tampa on August 26. Texas stops for the tour include dates in Houston and Dallas.…More

Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Book Detailed

A new illustrated book celebrating Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary will be published later this year. News of the book first came to light in December, when it was revealed on Led Zep’s Facebook page. Now publishers Reel Art Press have released further details and opened pre-orders ahead of its October launch. Get more details about…More

Def Leppard Dominate Worldwide Charts As Music Hits Digital Platforms

Def Leppard are back in the charts in a big way since making their entire back catalogue available via streaming services for the first time. Last month, the Sheffield rockers introduced their collection of recorded material on to sites including Spotify and Apple Music – and in doing so, have made a huge impact globally.…More

Dream Theater Look To May For Studio Return

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess says the band are looking to return to the studio in May this year. They announced in December that they had signed a new deal with Sony Music/Inside Out for the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, with guitarist John Petrucci previously reporting that he didn’t expect a new record until at least 2019. Find…More

Reelin’ And Rockin’: Chuck Berry Documentary And Biopic In The Works

Roll over, Beethoven, and tell Tchaikovsky the news: There are two Chuck Berry films in the works—a feature-length documentary and a “dramatized biopic.” Billboard reports that British producer and director Jon Brewer has already started cranking on “Chuck! The Documentary.” Once that wraps, he’ll start pre-production sometime this summer on a movie about the rock and…More

Roger Daltrey To Perform The Who’s ‘Tommy’ With Orchestras On Summer Tour

Roger Daltrey will perform the Who’s Tommy in its entirety on a 10-city summer tour, with the singer teaming with a local orchestra to play the classic 1969 album at each stop. “I’m really looking forward to singing Tommy, not only with my great backing group, but also some of the finest orchestras in the country,” Daltrey said of the…More

Dolores O’Riordan: Inside Cranberries Singer’s Final Days

Dolores O’Riordan appeared to be in good spirits the second weekend in January. On the 12th, the Cranberries frontwoman and her longtime bandmate, guitarist Noel Hogan, spoke by phone about a March tour and starting their first studio album in six years. “She was great,” says Hogan. “We spoke about getting back to work.” Two…More

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd will embark on their final tour this summer, tapping an array of guests to join them throughout the big sendoff including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and Bad Company. The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour starts May 4th at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in Palm Beach, Florida and stretches throughout the summer…More

