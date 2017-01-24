Warrant Completes Recording New Album ‘Louder, Harder, Faster’

Warrant has completed work on a new album titled Louder, Harder, Faster, their first collection of new music since 2011.

On the subject of the new Warrant album title, singer Robert Mason said: “Here’s the way that came about. On stage, since probably ’09, ’10, ’11… I don’t remember when; maybe it was after our record [was released]. But as a thing to say between… It kind of just came out of my mouth one day — ‘louder, harder, faster’ — and I screamed it into the microphone and we started the next song. It was kind of one of those dumb things lead singers say to break up the dead air between songs in live shows. And it kind of stuck in my head and I started doing it. It was a thing I kind of started saying. And one day I had a riff in my hands and a guitar in my house, or in a hotel room, and then it turned into, ‘Oh, guys, by the way, I wrote this song. It’s called ‘Louder, Harder, Faster’.’

