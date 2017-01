The title for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” has finally been revealed.

Disney and Lucasfilm annouced on Monday that the next chapter in the space opera saga will be named “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“The Last Jedi,” written and directed by Rian Johnson, immediately follows the events of 2015’s smash hit “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Click here for the complete story.

Photo Credit: HTTP://RCJOHNSO.TUMBLR.COM/