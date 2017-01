Metallica’s Kirk Hammett had a strong response to President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech yesterday.

“America never stopped being great! America is one of the wealthiest and most prosperous nations on the planet. I’m proud of America,” Hammett tweeted. “To say America is not great, that it lacks greatness, sets up a scenario for manipulation and control from others – pay attention people!”

Click here for the complete story.

Photo Credit: Metallica/Getty