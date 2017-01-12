Cumulus Radio Employee Passes Away

Cumulus Radio/Wichita Falls employees are saddened today at the passing of one of our own. Keith Dyer was an area leader, dedicated employee and a classic car enthusiast but most important to him was his devotion to his family and his faith in God. Dyer passed away unexpectedly Friday morning.

With his background in Engineering, Keith was an integral part of the Iowa Park City Council. His strong faith in God led him to minister to thousands as host of the Sunday morning Gospel Show on Cumulus Radio’s 949 The Outlaw.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dyer family- Keith’s wife Deborah, their five children and seven grandchildren.

Keith was an all-around good guy and his passing leaves a huge hole in our Cumulus family.

Godspeed, dear friend. You are missed.