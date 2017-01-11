Bonnaroo 2017: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers Top Lineup

U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Weeknd and Chance the Rapper will headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, set to take place June 8th through 11th in Manchester, Tennessee.

For U2, the headlining Bonnaroo spot will be part of the group’s upcoming summer tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. U2 will perform the record in its entirety during the tour, which kicks off May 12th in Vancouver.

Photo Credit: Wennermedia.com