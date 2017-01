Gene Simmons has dropped the biggest hint yet that the Kiss reunion with Ace Frehley, and possibly Peter Criss, is on.

On Friday 30th December, Gene posted the above picture on his Instagram account with just a question mark as his comment and over 7,000 likes later, fans are in big speculation that it really is going to happen.

More details on a possible KISS reunion can be found here.

Photo Credit: Gene Simmons/Instagram