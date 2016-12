Wichita Falls is continuing to move closer to building a full service Double Tree hotel near the MPEC.

The Wichita Falls City Council is now in agreement with the 4B board to move forward on the project talks.

The 120 day agreement will allow all parties to move forward with the conceptual phase of the project that would bring a full service hotel back to downtown and an upscale conference center to attract convention goers.

