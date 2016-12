Judas Priest will mark the 30th anniversary of their 10th album Turbo with a remastered version.

Released in 1986, the record featured nine tracks, including the classic Turbo Lover. It’ll now be reissued on 3CD and 180g vinyl on February 3, 2017, under the Turbo 30 label.

Click here for more on the remastered version of Turbo.



Photo Credit: Teamrock.com