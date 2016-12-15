Bruce Springsteen’s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air For Sale On EBay

Bruce Springsteen’s first car is up for sale at online auction site Ebay.

The seller has set a reserve price of $125,100 on the 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, which The Boss bought for $2000 in 1975.

According to the seller, Springsteen wrote a number of his biggest hits while he owned the car and he apparently sold it in 1976 as it stood out too much and his fame was growing rapidly. The car features a striking flame design.

